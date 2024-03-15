$$$ Best Bets: Biggest NBA games in the Western Conference! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's biggest college basketball, NBA, college baseball, and NHL matchups!

Friday:

College Basketball:

Pittsburgh @ North Carolina: North Carolina -7.5

Florida @ Alabama: Florida +4.5

NC State @ Virginia: NC State +2.5

College Baseball:

Texas A&M @ Florida: Texas A&M ML

Tennessee @ Alabama: Tennessee ML

LSU @ Mississippi State: LSU -2.5

NBA:

Miami Heat @ Detroit Pistons: Heat -8

Orlando Magic @ Toronto Raptors: Magic -8.5

Atlanta Hawks @ Utah Jazz: Jazz +3

Saturday

College Basketball:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

NBA:

Trail Blazers @ Pelicans: Pelicans -14

Thunder @ Grizzlies: Thunder -8.5

Warriors @ Lakers: Lakers -5.5

NHL:

Tampa Bay Lightning @ Florida Panthers: u6.5 Total Goals

Carolina Hurricane @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Hurricanes ML

Washington Capitals @ Vancouver Canucks: o5.5 Total Goals

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.