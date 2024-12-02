61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Berwick residents asked not to use hot water during morning, early afternoon on Tuesday

21 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 11:35 AM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — Berwick residents are being asked not to use hot water on Tuesday as a water line is repaired. 

The town government said the low water pressure will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the main water line on Snead Street is repaired. 

Trending News

"Please do not use hot water due to a potential risk to burn the element," officials said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days