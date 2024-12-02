Berwick residents asked not to use hot water during morning, early afternoon on Tuesday

BERWICK — Berwick residents are being asked not to use hot water on Tuesday as a water line is repaired.

The town government said the low water pressure will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. as the main water line on Snead Street is repaired.

"Please do not use hot water due to a potential risk to burn the element," officials said.



