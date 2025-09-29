Berwick Police reminds teens of curfew, safety guidelines ahead of homecoming game

BERWICK - The Berwick Police Department has issued a warning to those attending Berwick High School's Homecoming Week.

The department says officers will be out in full force due to the number of people that will be in the area during the festivities.

"Be responsible or face the consequences," reads a Facebook post from the department. "Those caught engaging in anything beyond the long-standing tradition of toilet papering can and will be arrested."

Officers added that there is always a curfew in effect for anyone 16 years of age and younger starting at 10 p.m. on weekdays. During Homecoming festivities, the curfew will be enforced.

They encourage homecoming goers to celebrate responsibly, respect the community and remember that their officers will be enforcing the law.