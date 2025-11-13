54°
Berwick Police looking for an escaped inmate

Thursday, November 13 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK-- Police are still searching for Cecil Michael Stratton, who escaped from the Berwick Police Department Jail. 

Police say the Stratton and Brandon Brunet (who is not pictured), escaped just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. 

Police said that Brunet is now back in custody. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710. 

 

