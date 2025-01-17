60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Berwick Police locates missing autistic man

3 hours 38 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 5:02 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jayda Morris

BERWICK — The Berwick Police Department was searching for a missing man last seen leaving his home on Friday.

Trending News

That man has since been located safe and has returned to his family.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days