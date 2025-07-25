78°
Berwick Police locate vehicle connected to illegal dumping in subdivision
BERWICK — Berwick Police located a vehicle connected with illegal dumping in a subdivision, officials said.
According to police, they observed the driver of a silver truck dumping items in the Renwick subdivision on Thursday around 3:10 p.m.
No information was immediately available regarding arrests.
