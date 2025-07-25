78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Berwick Police locate vehicle connected to illegal dumping in subdivision

Friday, July 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — Berwick Police located a vehicle connected with illegal dumping in a subdivision, officials said.

According to police, they observed the driver of a silver truck dumping items in the Renwick subdivision on Thursday around 3:10 p.m.

No information was immediately available regarding arrests.

