Latest Weather Blog
Berwick Police issues curfew, safety guidelines ahead of Berwick High School's Homecoming Week
BERWICK - The Berwick Police Department has issued a warning to those attending Berwick High School's Homecoming Week.
The department says officers will be out in full force due to the number of people that will be in the area during the festivities.
"Be responsible or face the consequences," reads a Facebook post from the department. "Those caught engaging in anything beyond the long-standing tradition of toilet papering can and will be arrested."
Officers added that there is a curfew in effect starting at 10 p.m. on weekdays during Homecoming festivities, and that reckless behavior and driving "will not be tolerated."
Trending News
They encourage homecoming goers to celebrate responsibly, respect the community and remember that their officers will be enforcing the law.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gold Star
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19
-
Starbucks closing hundreds of stores across country, including three in New Orleans
-
LIVE: St. George Fire put out early Monday morning house fire on...
-
Latin superstar Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show