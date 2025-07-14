84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Berry Bowl Road in Independence to be closed Thursday as crews install cross-drain

Monday, July 14 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

INDEPENDENCE — Berry Bowl Road in Independence will be closed Thursday as crews begin work on a cross-drain project.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said crews will be installing a cross-drain at the intersection of Berry Bowl and Danna roads starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday. The work should be completed around 1 p.m. that day, weather permitting.

Miller said that the road would be completely closed to traffic at the intersection.

"All traffic traveling on Berry Bowl Road will be detoured east to Highway 51, and traffic on Alessi Road/Danna Road will be subject to intermittent delays due to flagging operations," Miller added. "Motorists should expect delays."

