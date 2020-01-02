Bernie Sanders surpasses Democratic contenders by raising $34.5 million in fourth quarter

Bernie Sanders Photo: New York Times

Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign representatives say that in the last three months of 2019, the Senator raised more than $34.5 million towards his anticipated trek to the oval office.

This announcement is indicative of the 78-year-old politician's financial strength as he and the 14 other candidates who have their eyes on the White House face a narrowing window of time to prove their value to the Democratic Party.

In just over a month, Democrats will begin selecting their official 2020 presidential nominee.

According to CNN, Sanders' massive haul, one of the largest quarterly totals of any Democratic candidate this election cycle, brings the total he's collected to date in his second bid for the presidency to $96 million.

Other Democratic presidential contenders have yet to report their totals for the final three months of the year.

That said, in late December, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told supporters she'd raised $17 million and encouraged her backers to help her hit a goal of $20 million by the end of 2019.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign also claimed that his numbers were looking up. In a December memo to the media, Biden's campaign manager said that as of Dec. 1, the former VP had raised more in October and November than the $15.7 million he'd collected in the previous three months.

Trump and the joint fundraising committees he established with the Republican National Committee started October with $158 million in campaign cash available.

The battle to become the Democratic Party nominee kicks off February 3, with Iowa caucuses.

