Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris collaborate to propose bill that would give every resident $2k/month

Three Senators are working together to promote a bill that would give every U.S. resident $2,000 each month until the pandemic has ended.

According to CNN, Senators Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts are planning to introduce the bill, which is aimed at establishing a rebate payment program that would deliver $2,000 a month to every U.S. resident, including children.

The bill would face stiff opposition amid the Republican-controlled senate.

Historically, few GOP lawmakers have supported continued monthly payments.

The one-time payment of $1,200, which was what passed in the Cares Act in late March, was a sticking point at the time.

In addition to being more expensive and on a recurring basis, these payments would be available to all U.S. residents, including undocumented immigrants who pay taxes but don't have a SSN.

This bill would grant married couples who file together $4,000 and $2,000 for each child up to three -- per month. It would also block debt collectors access to seize payments from individuals who owe money.

"The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions to struggle to pay the bills or feed their families," said Harris in a statement.

She cited the stimulus package as important step but added it's not enough.

"Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government. The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act will ensure families have the resources they need to make ends meet. I am eager to continue working with Senators Sanders and Markey as we push to pass this bill immediately."

Sanders echoed Harris' same sentiment in a written statement.

"As a result of this horrific pandemic, tens of millions of Americans are living in economic desperation not knowing where their next meal or paycheck will come from," said Sanders.

"The one-time $1,200 check that many Americans recently received is not nearly enough to pay the rent, put food on the table and make ends meet. During this unprecedented crisis, Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member."

The monthly check would be available to every person with an annual income less than $120,000 dollars during the pandemic and for three months after, according to a one-sheet provided by Harris' senate office. It's also retroactive to March.

This is the pair's first major joint bill together, although they've co-sponsored legislation in the past.