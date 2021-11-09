73°
Benny's Haunted Car Wash raises over $26K for OLOL Children's Hospital
BATON ROUGE - This fall, one Louisiana business hosted a unique Halloween event and used it as an opportunity to raise money for a local hospital.
According to a Tuesday news release, Benny’s hosted a Haunted Carwash at its Siegen Lane Location on the evenings of October 29 and October 30 and managed to raise a total of $26,240 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
As pictured above, representatives from Benny’s Carwash, Oil change, and B-Quik presented the check to the hospital Monday.
Benny’s has nine locations in the Baton Rouge area, five offering oil changes and three with B-Quik stations.
