Benny's Car Wash returns with its annual Haunted Car Wash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Benny's Car Wash returns with its fifth annual Haunted Car Wash in Baton Rouge on Friday.

Tickets for the event can be bought in person or on the website for $30, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

Over the past five years, Benny's has donated over $150,000 to the hospital.

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Siegen Lane location, with the first hour being kid-friendly.