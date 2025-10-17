87°
Benny's Car Wash returns with its annual Haunted Car Wash in Baton Rouge

Friday, October 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Benny's Car Wash returns with its fifth annual Haunted Car Wash in Baton Rouge on Friday. 

Tickets for the event can be bought in person or on the website for $30, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.  

Over the past five years, Benny's has donated over $150,000 to the hospital. 

The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Siegen Lane location, with the first hour being kid-friendly. 

