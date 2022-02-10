51°
Bengals QB and former Tiger star Joe Burrow wins the NFL Comeback Player of the Year

1 hour 48 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, February 10 2022 Feb 10, 2022 February 10, 2022 8:43 PM February 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

Joe Burrow wins the NFL comeback player of the year. In 2020, Burrow got hurt during the Week 11 game against the Redskins suffering a torn ACL and MCL with partial tears of his PCL and meniscus. 

This season Burrow has comeback throwing for 34 touchdowns, and 4,611 yards and leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988. 

