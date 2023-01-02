73°
Bengals and Bills game suspended during first quarter after player collapses
CINCINNATI - The Monday Night Football game against the Bengals and Bills was suspended during the first quarter after a player collapsed on the field.
Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin passed out on the field after making a tackle.
According to ESPN, emergency responders gave Hamlin CPR on the field before carting him off and taking him to an ambulance.
The injury happened at 7:55 p.m. with nearly six minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Bengals led the Bills 7-3.
More than an hour later, NFL higher-ups decided to suspend the game for the night.
Hamlin, 24, played for Pitt in college and was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.
