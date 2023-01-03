79°
Bills-Bengals game suspended after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse; Hamlin remains critical

2 hours 26 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 03 2023 Jan 3, 2023 January 03, 2023 11:12 AM January 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CINCINNATI - The Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Bills was postponed after Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin lost consciousness after making a tackle roughly halfway into the first quarter. Emergency responders performed CPR on the field before carting him off and taking him to an ambulance. 

He remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital Tuesday afternoon after spending the night in the ICU. Hamlin's manager said his vitals have stabilized and he was intubated so doctors could run breathing tests. 

The NFL said Tuesday afternoon that the game will not be played before the week's end.

The injury happened at 7:55 p.m. with nearly six minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Bengals led the Bills 7-3. 

Players were in shock after the injury. Bills players surrounded Hamlin in a prayer circle as he was receiving CPR. 

More than an hour later, NFL higher-ups decided to suspend the game for the night.

The Bills released an update on Hamlin's condition Tuesday, saying that he suffered from cardiac arrest and is still listed as being in critical condition.

A doctor told CNN Tuesday morning Hamlin's circumstances were "exceedingly rare," and that he had to suffer trauma to the chest at the exact moment his heart was preparing to beat normally. 

Later Tuesday morning, Hamlin's family releases a statement thanking first responders and the community. They also said they would release further updates as they have them. 

Hamlin, 24, played for Pitt in college and was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021. 

