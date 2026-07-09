Benefit dinner held Thursday to support family of Addis 7-year-old ahead of funeral

PLAQUEMINE — Community members gathered Thursday in Plaquemine for a benefit dinner to help support the family of Paris Williams ahead of her funeral services.

Addis police said Wednesday that investigators initially believed Williams, 7, died after a dresser fell on her. Investigators now believe the crime scene was manipulated.

Fifteen-dollar meal plates were sold at the W.L. McNell Christian Center, with organizers saying they were grateful for the overwhelming turnout and generosity shown by everyone who attended.

Iberville Parish Councilman Raheem Pierce said the event reflected the community's ability to come together during a difficult time.

"It just warms my heart to see people from different backgrounds, races, political parties, to be able to see them. Everybody put their views aside and came out to support one common purpose — to make sure this young lady gets the proper burial. I think it means a lot to this community," Pierce said.

Funeral services for Williams are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.