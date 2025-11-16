Benefit Bash held for man recovering from motorcycle crash

BATON ROUGE - Tristan Harrison's life changed in the blink of an eye after his motorcycle crash on April 20, but the community is rallying behind him on his road to recovery.

Tristan Harrison is recovering from injuries he sustained during a crash when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to work. The crash not only left him with an amputated leg but also a mountain of medical expenses as he faces ongoing surgeries, therapy, and prosthetic fittings.

A Benefit Bash took place on Saturday at Towers Harley-Davidson in Baton Rouge to help Tristan with his medical expenses.

The event featured a silent auction, a raffle, vendors, food and music. All of the proceeds went directly to Tristan to help him with mounting medical bills.