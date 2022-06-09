93°
Ben Simmons wins NBA Rookie of the Year

3 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Monday, June 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Sports Illustrated

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers has won Rookie of the Year honors at the NBA Awards.
  
The guard averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, joining Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only rookies to post those numbers in a season.
  
Simmons helped Philadelphia to a 52-30 record, including ending the season with a 16-game winning streak.
  
He beat out finalists Donovan Mitchell of Utah and Jayson Tatum of Boston.
Simmons played basketball at LSU for one year before being selected No. 1 in the 2016 NBA Draft.

