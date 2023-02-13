Beloved Ponchatoula gator being 'retired'; owner plans to build new habitat in downtown

PONCHATOULA - "Our beloved Hardhide is saved!" said Mike Kliebert after community fear that a beloved local gator would be put down.

After officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries told Kliebert the best thing for the gator would be to euthanize her, as she could not be released into the wild, Kliebert said on Facebook that Hardhide would be "retiring" into her natural habitat on privately-owned land.

After Hardhide undergoes a health evaluation, she will be clear to spend the rest of her days in some peace and quiet.

However, Kliebert said this isn't the end of the gator's legacy.

"Through discussions with our Mayor, Dr. Bill Wheat, and wildlife this is not the end of the Hardhide era," he wrote. "We are planning to exhaust all options to build a new exhibit that is in compliance and meets all the requirements of wildlife and fisheries for future generations to enjoy the historic value of an alligator in our town."

Kliebert thanked the city, the parish, and Hardhide fans "all around the world" for supporting Hardhide, who is just as much a part of his family as any dog, he said.