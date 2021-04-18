Beloved local football coach Kenny Guillot passed away Sunday morning

Photo: Parkview Baptist

BATON ROUGE - Beloved local football coach Kenny Guillot died Sunday morning at the age of 76.

Guillot first worked as an assistant coach at Tara High in 1974, helping them win a Class 4A title that year. He also was a head coach at Woodland and worked as a college assistant coach for both Nicholls State and McNeese State.

Guillot had a record of 164-31 at Parkview Bapist over 15 seasons, winning LHSAA 3A titles in 2001, 2007, 2010 and 2012.

Guillot’s final season at PBS was in 2013, remaining as the school’s athletic director until 2018.

He was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and had a record of 175-41 that included nine district titles and 12 quarterfinal appearances.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Grace Life Fellowship. In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Mary Bird Perkins Center.