Beloved jazz steamboat, Natchez, turns 40

NEW ORLEANS - The Natchez steamboat turns 40 years old on Monday.



And all is well. The captain still barks his orders to the pilot in the wheelhouse through a megaphone; the calliope is still going and folks from all over the world throng its decks.



Best of all, its 85-year-old U.S. Steel Corporation steam engine still runs like a charm.



It was on April 13, 1975 that the Natchez launched and became a favorite attraction in a city of attractions. Passengers are given a two-hour cruise up and down the Mississippi from the French Quarter.



Countless are its stories about visits from U.S. presidents to great stars like Dolly Parton, Mohammed Ali and Tennessee Williams. It's won every steamboat race it's entered, its owners boast.



And the visitors keep coming aboard.

IMAGE: steamboatnatchez.com