Beloved fire safety icon Smokey Bear turns 75

Photo: Department of Agriculture and Forestry

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Agriculture and Forestry is celebrating the birthday of the fictional bear who taught us all how to prevent forest fires.

Friday, August 9, will mark the 75th anniversary of Smokey Bear's inception. Conceived by the U.S. Forest Service and Ad Council in 1947, Smokey is well-known for his slogan, "Only YOU can prevent forest fires."

“Smokey Bear is an icon representing forest fire prevention,” said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Smokey also plays an important role in messaging that promotes wildfire prevention and forest conservation.”

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry participated in a Smokey Bear 75th birthday challenge by throwing Smokey a party.