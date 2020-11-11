Beloved EBR community leader Lee Wesley has died

BATON ROUGE - Lee T. Wesley, a well-known reverend and pillar of the East Baton Rouge community, has passed away.

Together Baton Rouge announced that Wesley, who started the group, passed away Wednesday.

"As Together Baton Rouge celebrates our 10th anniversary this month, it is with utmost importance that we remember that this organization started with Rev. Wesley," the group said in a statement. "He initiated and established a relationship with the Industrial Areas Foundation with the vision to build power by bringing people together. Not just power for the sake of power, but power that would be harnessed to address the inequities that plague our community."

Wesley served as pastor of Community Bible Baptist Church in Scotlandville, Baton Rouge and Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Plaquemine.