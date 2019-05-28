Beloved charter school dean gunned down in New Orleans

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - A well-known New Orleans school official was reportedly shot and killed while leaving a sports bar over the weekend.

According to WWL, 50-year-old Reginald Field was shot late Saturday night after leaving Bullet's Sports Bar in the 7th Ward.

Field, the dean of Andrew Wilson Charter School, left the bar with a friend and was shot on the neutral ground about a block away. The bar's owner, Rollins "Bullet" Garcia, tells WWL there was no apparent evidence of an altercation at the business.

Garcia also said Field may have been ambushed by someone waiting for him outside the bar, according to witness accounts.

Field's InspireNOLA family colleagues and his Andrew Wilson Charter family remembered the dean fondly.

"He was not an individual who would come and leave early," InspireNOLA Chief Academic Officer Wylene Sorapuru told WWL. "He would stay late. He worked with the athletics department. He worked with our scholars beyond the school day. So, he was just a person that you had to respect."

InspireNOLA is holding a vigil for Field at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the neutral ground across from Bullet's Sports Bar, 2441 A.P. Tureaud Ave.