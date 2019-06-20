92°
Beloved Baton Rouge food writer Holly Clegg's cancer now untreatable

28 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 3:19 PM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Holly Clegg, known for her successful line of cookbooks and countless appearances on local tv, is going into hospice care.

The Baton Rouge cook announced through her Facebook page that her cancer treatment had taken a turn for the worse. Doctors advised Clegg and her family Wednesday that treatment "could not stop the inevitable."

Her caretakers have now shifted to making sure that Clegg is comfortable as she transitions into hospice care.

Clegg announced in August that she had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and would undergo treatment in Texas.

Clegg has sold more than one million copies of her cookbooks and has been featured on numerous local and national television newscasts, including WBRZ.

