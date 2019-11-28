65°
Beloved balloons will fly in Thanksgiving Day parade

Thursday, November 28 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - It's official: the beloved balloons at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will fly.
  
New York City officials made the announcement Thursday morning about 30 minutes before the parade started.
  
Susan Tercero, the Macy's parade producer, says the balloons will float at lower levels due to high winds.
  
City rules require balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph.
