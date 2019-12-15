72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bells rang for Burrow at the QB's old highschool

3 hours 15 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, December 15 2019 Dec 15, 2019 December 15, 2019 3:09 PM December 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ATHENS, OH - Joe Burrow's high school shared their love for the LSU quarterback all the way from the Bulldogs football field.

Trisha Smathers posted this video below where you can hear Athens High School bell ringing across the field sending their best wishes to Burrow after he won the Heisman Sunday night.

Joe is the second LSU Tiger to ever win a Heisman following in the great footsteps of Billy Cannon. Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to receive the prestigious award. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days