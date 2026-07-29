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Belle Rose woman arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at significant other
PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman on Wednesday after she allegedly pointed a handgun at her significant other.
Krista Thompson, 33, of Belle Rose, allegedly got in an argument with her significant other on July 23. After the couple fought, Thompson returned to the house on Cross La Rue Street with a gun and pointed it at her partner. She then left the home but was later found by deputies.
Thompson claimed she was sick and was transported to a hospital in the area. Deputies later obtained an arrest warrant for Thompson, who turned herself in Wednesday morning.
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Thompson's partner was previously arrested and is currently out on bond, according to officials.
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