92°
Latest Weather Blog
Bell convicted in murder of activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph
BATON ROUGE - A jury on Saturday convicted Ronn Bell in the 2019 murder of Baton Rouge activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
He will be sentenced Aug. 7.
Bell rented a house from Roberts-Joseph but was behind on his rent. Detectives found his DNA in her car and on her body after she was found dead in the trunk of her car next to an abandoned house.
Trending News
The jury deliberated for about four hours before reaching the verdict Saturday afternoon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: Legacy Letters come to Baton Rouge during 'Summer...
-
Young cinephiles gather at Goodwood Library for 'The Wild Robot' to kick...
-
Volunteers make sandwiches to 'Fill the Fridge' on Government Street
-
9-year-old says trip to BR Zoo during event for medically vulnerable kids...
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon transfers to Oklahoma
-
Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Baseball Super Regionals!
-
LSU defense stays consistent
-
Health experts, coaches talk about high heat for LSU Super Regional against...