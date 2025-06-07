92°
Bell convicted in murder of activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph

1 day 2 hours 43 minutes ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 2:49 PM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - A jury on Saturday convicted Ronn Bell in the 2019 murder of Baton Rouge activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

He will be sentenced Aug. 7.

Bell rented a house from Roberts-Joseph but was behind on his rent. Detectives found his DNA in her car and on her body after she was found dead in the trunk of her car next to an abandoned house.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before reaching the verdict Saturday afternoon.

