Belgian king honors local detective who spearheaded 7-year murder investigation

BATON ROUGE - A deputy who worked tirelessly to bring home a young girl who was whisked outside the country after her mother's murder was honored by the king of Belgium.

On Tuesday, Major Todd Morris with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was honored at an event attended by the Consul General of Belgium, William De Baets. Morris was presented with an award from Belgium King Philippe declaring him “Knight from the Order of the Crown."

Morris was recognized for his work in the murder investigation of Sylviane Finck, who disappeared from her Baton Rouge home in 2011. Her husband, Oscar Lozada, fled the country with their young daughter, Angelina, immediately after Sylviane's disappearance.

Morris helped break the case wide open in October 2018, leading to Lozada's arrest in Mexico. Lozada was eventually extradited back to Baton Rouge, and his daughter, now in her early teens, was returned to Louisiana before being reunited with her mother's family.

Both the Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Detective Morris were moved to tears when they first announced the safe return of Angelina last year.

“I’m so proud of the work done by Major Morris and his division in this lengthy and difficult investigation,” Sheriff Gautreaux said. “This case highlights the dedication and commitment our investigators have in working all their cases. I’m grateful for the Belgian King’s recognition of Major Morris; and I’m glad that Sylviane’s daughter is now safe with family.”

Sylviane’s siblings, Ghislaine and Andre Finck, also traveled from Belgium to attend the event Tuesday.

Lozada is currently awaiting trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3.