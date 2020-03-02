Behind Will Warren's 8 shutout innings, Southeastern gets series win over Stony Brook

HAMMOND, La. – Will Warren held Stony Brook scoreless for eight innings Sunday and Southeastern Louisiana claimed the weekend series with a 5-2 win over the Seawolves at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.



Southeastern (5-6) broke open a scoreless game in the second inning, scoring a pair of runs off Seawolf (2-8) starting pitcher Josh O'Neill (0-1). After the freshman right-hander walked Champ Artigues and Jacob Burke to open the inning, third baseman Eli Johnson laced a hit-and-run single up the middle to drive in the first run. Burke later scored on Preston Faulkner's sacrifice fly.



The Lions tacked on two more in the fourth. Burke drew another walk to open up the inning. Nick Ray followed with a single and Johnson drew a walk to load the bases. Burke was thrown out at the play trying to score on a fly ball to right, a call later confirmed by instant replay. After Faulkner drew a walk to load the bases once again, Matt Taylor dropped a double down the right-field line. Ray and Johnson scored, but Faulkner was thrown out at the plate attempting to score from first.



Meanwhile, Warren (1-0) was locked on cruise control. The junior from Brandon, Mississippi retired the side in order five times in eight innings of work and faced the minimum in six of those. He scattered three hits and did not walk a batter, striking out six to earn the win. O'Neill suffered the loss, allowing four runs in four innings pitched.



Southeastern added an insurance run in the eighth on a wild pitch and the Seawolves scored two runs in the ninth to wrap up the scoring.



Johnson led the Lions at the plate, turning in a 2-for-3 performance. The junior from Chehalis, Washington drove in one and scored one.



Southeastern returns to action Tuesday at No. 11-ranked LSU. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The game can be heard in the Hammond area on the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Radio Network – KSLU 90.9 FM – in addition to online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.



A video stream of the game is available on the SEC Network+ and through the ESPN app.