Behind the blasts: How do we prepare each year for Fireworks on the Mississippi?

BATON ROUGE - Setting up for one of the biggest fireworks shows in the capital city takes an enormous amount of effort and time. This Independence Day, take a step behind the scenes with WBRZ's chairman, Richard Manship, and see how we set up each year for Fireworks on the Mississippi.

2025 marks the 50th year WBRZ is putting on Fireworks on the Mississippi. Travel back in time and see how the event started!

Fireworks on the Mississippi starts at 9 p.m.. If you can't make it, we'll be streaming on all platforms, and you can relive the show the next day when it's uploaded to social media!