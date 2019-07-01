Beekeeper called after 'thousands' of angry bees swarm demolished building near downtown

BATON ROUGE - A specialist was called to a demolition site near downtown Baton Rouge Monday after the project seemingly disturbed a colony of bees.

Witnesses contacted WBRZ around 3 p.m. saying 'thousands' of the bugs were swarming on S 15th Street near Myrtle Walk Street. A city official says a blighted home was being torn down at that address when workers discovered the bees.

One person reportedly went to the hospital after being stung several times. A News 2 videographer was also stung multiple times while passing through the area.

A professional bee removal service has been called to the scene.