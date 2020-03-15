84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BEE CAREFUL! State Troopers respond to overturned bee truck in Mississippi

3 hours 48 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2020 Mar 15, 2020 March 15, 2020 12:25 PM March 15, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MISSISSIPPI - State Troopers in Mississippi responded to a rather bizarre accident involving an overturned truck carrying live honey bees.

According to Troopers, the bees started swarming the scene making it very difficult to clean up. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

A team of bee keepers assisted in the clean up process.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days