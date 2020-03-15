BEE CAREFUL! State Troopers respond to overturned bee truck in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - State Troopers in Mississippi responded to a rather bizarre accident involving an overturned truck carrying live honey bees.

According to Troopers, the bees started swarming the scene making it very difficult to clean up. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

A team of bee keepers assisted in the clean up process.