Bed Bath & Beyond closing Cortana store

BATON ROUGE- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing dozens of stores this year the location, including the Cortana Mall store.

The store on 9001 Florida Blvd. is one of 40 set to be closed by June. A spokesperson said these stores "no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us."

As many as 20 other stores within the brand could close later this year including World Market, Cost Plus World Market, Buybuy Baby, and others.