Beckwith sidelined with knee injury on third day of spring practice

BATON ROUGE - Multiple sources are indicating that LSU linebacker Kendell Beckwith injured his knee during Thursday’s session of spring practice.

LSU is still waiting to hear back from medical staff on Friday about the severity of the injury, but the word around the web is that the injury definitely isn’t minor.

The linebacker decided in mid-January that he would return for his senior year, delaying his entry into the NFL to continue bringing his talents to the Tiger defense.

Beckwith was a defensive leader for the squad in 2015, racking up several double digit tackle games and recording three sacks.