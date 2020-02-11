Beckwith sidelined with knee injury on third day of spring practice

71°
3 years 11 months 1 day ago Friday, March 11 2016 Mar 11, 2016 March 11, 2016 9:22 AM March 11, 2016 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Multiple sources are indicating that LSU linebacker Kendell Beckwith injured his knee during Thursday’s session of spring practice.

LSU is still waiting to hear back from medical staff on Friday about the severity of the injury, but the word around the web is that the injury definitely isn’t minor.

The linebacker decided in mid-January that he would return for his senior year, delaying his entry into the NFL to continue bringing his talents to the Tiger defense.

Beckwith was a defensive leader for the squad in 2015, racking up several double digit tackle games and recording three sacks.

