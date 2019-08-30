Beckham Jr. wins NFL rookie of the year

PHOENIX (AP) - New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., grabbed The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year award for 2014.



Best known for the play of the year, his one-handed snag of a touchdown pass while falling backward against Dallas, the first-round pick (12th overall) from LSU easily won against a loaded rookie class. Beckham received 42 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.



Dallas guard Zack Martin, selected to the Pro Bowl, got seven votes, and Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans earned one.



Beckham hardly was a one-trick pony. He tied Michael Irvin's NFL mark with nine consecutive games of 90 yards receiving and finished with 91 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 TDs.



He is the first Giants player to win the award, which was presented during the "NFL Honors" show Saturday night.