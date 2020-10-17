Beautiful weekend, Rain returns next week

The beautiful conditions will last all weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: After waking up to crisp temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. The humidity will stay low and no rain is in the forecast. The effects of the cold front will start to wear off tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Up next: Temperatures will be in the low 80s by tomorrow with humidity making a comeback as well. This is the time of year where cold fronts are the main character. We will go back and forth between cooler, drier weather and warmer muggy weather. Next week will bring us temperatures in the 80s and rain chances each afternoon. We will patiently await the next cold front that may move through next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are two areas to watch in the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea. Right now, regardless of the development chances, they are not a threat to the local forecast. Some development is possible as early as today. The WBRZ Weather Team will be tracking it all out for you.

FROM THE NHC:

Showers and thunderstorms are showing some signs of organization in association with a non-tropical low pressure system located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Continued slow development is expected, and a subtropical depression or storm is very likely to form during the next day or two while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a few days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves slowly northward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.