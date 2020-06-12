Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Sunny skies, warm temperatures and no rain to be seen!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s for today. Dry conditions continue with dew points in the 60s. That will make for a very pleasant evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the lower 90s for the weekend. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s for the rest of the week with much less humid conditions. Sunny skies and a gradual warm up will start next week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. No rain threats in the 7-Day forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

The Tropics: There are no current advisories or tropical disturbances.

THE EXPLANATION:

As the trough propagates off the east, a ridge will start to build over the Plains through today. With the ridge axis off to the west, we will experience drier air. Another dry cold front is expected to move through the forecast area on Sunday, reinforcing the low dew points and dry conditions for Monday and Tuesday. The air mass will slowly moisten up mid next week bringing our dew points and overnight lows up with it.

--Marisa

