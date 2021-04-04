Latest Weather Blog
Beautiful Easter weather, rain returns next week
Today and Tonight:
Expect a mainly sunny sky for your Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Tonight, skies will remain clear with lows around 50.
Looking Ahead:
Moving into next week, we will be on a warming trend as moisture starts to increase across the area. Highs will climb into the 80s by Tuesday. Afternoon showers and even a thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage will be isolated.
A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region. There is a lot of disagreement in model guidance beyond Thursday, but there is potential for the front to stall along our coast. That would keep a chance for rain in the forecast through the weekend.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
