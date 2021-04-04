Beautiful Easter weather, rain returns next week

Today and Tonight:



Expect a mainly sunny sky for your Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Tonight, skies will remain clear with lows around 50.



Looking Ahead:



Moving into next week, we will be on a warming trend as moisture starts to increase across the area. Highs will climb into the 80s by Tuesday. Afternoon showers and even a thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage will be isolated.

A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region. There is a lot of disagreement in model guidance beyond Thursday, but there is potential for the front to stall along our coast. That would keep a chance for rain in the forecast through the weekend.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.