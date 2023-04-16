Beautiful day brings huge turnout for Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival on Sunday

PONCHATOULA - It was a picture-perfect day on Sunday but remnants of Saturday night's storms made things a little messy during the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

"It's Louisiana, everything's muddy eventually."

"That's part of southeast Louisiana, you learn how to walk through it and around it."

This was Kati Prinz' first year attending the strawberry festival.

"I love the smell of the fresh strawberries in the air, it makes me really want one," Prinz said.

And of course, food is at the top of anyone's mind. Including Shae Cutrer and Ryan Washington.

"It's been a long time, I haven't been here since COVID hit. Post COVID it's just exciting to see everyone is back out life is going back to normal and good food," said Cutrer.

The festival was jam packed with people from all over enjoying the rides, and of course the strawberries any way you like it.

"Strawberries of course. And food and wine and daiquiris. And enjoying the camaraderie of everyone here," Washington said.