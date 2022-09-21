'Beautiful chaos' for restaurant near New Orleans festival

NEW ORLEANS - "Beautiful chaos" - that's how one restaurant manager describes the scene in and around the site of the annual New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.



The first of two festival weekends opens Friday, with Steely Dan among the scores of acts taking their turns throughout the day on nearly a dozen stages.



There's also a variety of food - local and ethnic cuisines at booths on the festival site and at restaurants catering to the crowds.



The festival is mostly an outdoor affair, spread out over the infield of what is usually a horse racing venue, the Fair Grounds Race Course.



One opening day concern: Friday's weather forecast includes the possibility of scattered showers.