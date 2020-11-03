Latest Weather Blog
Bears player suspended 2 weeks for bizarre blow-up during Saints game
CHICAGO - A Chicago wide receiver who started an on-field spat during Sunday's game against the Saints has been suspended two games.
The NFL announced Monday that Javon Wims will have to sit out Chicago's next two games after an unusual altercation which involved him sucker punching Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after a play.
Javon Wims of the Chicago Bears has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules. pic.twitter.com/hkNaN6aEpc— Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 2, 2020
Video of the encounter spread across social media Sunday and left many scratching their heads as the attack seemed largely unprompted at the time. Wims was also ejected from the game for causing the scuffle.
Not the double closed fist helmet punch ?? pic.twitter.com/IWfaOqsqda— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) November 2, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane Delta debris removal continues in EBR following temporary pause due to...
-
Massive number of absentee ballots could delay some election results, Sec. of...
-
Record-high early voting numbers in Livingston Parish
-
Nearly half of Ascension Parish residents voted early
-
BRPD welcomes latest round of basic training graduates Monday