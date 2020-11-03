42°
Bears player suspended 2 weeks for bizarre blow-up during Saints game

Monday, November 02 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

CHICAGO - A Chicago wide receiver who started an on-field spat during Sunday's game against the Saints has been suspended two games.

The NFL announced Monday that Javon Wims will have to sit out Chicago's next two games after an unusual altercation which involved him sucker punching Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after a play. 

Video of the encounter spread across social media Sunday and left many scratching their heads as the attack seemed largely unprompted at the time. Wims was also ejected from the game for causing the scuffle.

