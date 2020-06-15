76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bear spotted twice in north Baton Rouge Monday

Monday, June 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Melissa Moore

BATON ROUGE  - A bear with a tracking collar was spotted twice Monday in Baton Rouge, but it's not clear whether it was the same bear.

A picture from Tuesday morning shows a bear in the Alsen Park area. Around 7 p.m. a viewer provided video taken near the intersection of Blount and Progress roads showing a bear crossing a field with a basketball court in the next yard.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded the first sighting but were not able to locate the bear.

