88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bear seen swimming ashore at popular beach in Florida

58 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, June 12 2023 Jun 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 10:25 AM June 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DESTIN, Fla. - Beachgoers at a popular vacation spot in Florida caught a bizarre sight over the weekend as a black bear went for a swim offshore.

Video posted on social media showed the animal wading in the water just off Henderson Beach in Destin. 

"I’ve seen a lot of things in the Gulf growing up here but never this," a witness wrote in a Facebook post. "He made it to shore safely and skedaddled."

Trending News

Florida wildlife officials warn against feeding wild bears, saying that the animal become "food-conditioned" and that it ultimately puts them in dangerous situations. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days