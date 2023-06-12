Bear seen swimming ashore at popular beach in Florida

DESTIN, Fla. - Beachgoers at a popular vacation spot in Florida caught a bizarre sight over the weekend as a black bear went for a swim offshore.

Video posted on social media showed the animal wading in the water just off Henderson Beach in Destin.

"I’ve seen a lot of things in the Gulf growing up here but never this," a witness wrote in a Facebook post. "He made it to shore safely and skedaddled."

Florida wildlife officials warn against feeding wild bears, saying that the animal become "food-conditioned" and that it ultimately puts them in dangerous situations.