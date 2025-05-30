Bear captured in trap, driven away after sighting near Broadmoor United Methodist Church campus

BATON ROUGE - A bear traipsing around the Baton Rouge area was captured by officials after being sighted near the church campus.

The bear was driven away in a trap around 8:30 p.m.

Law enforcement responded to the scene Friday morning, where they said the bear was seen in a tree nearby. Sources confirmed the campus was placed on lockdown for the safety of faculty and the summer camp students there.

At 11:00 a.m., the bear was hanging around in a tree in a homeowner's backyard.

Thursday, wildlife agents placed a trap down filled with donuts to try and lure the bear for a possible relocation.