BBC DJ fired after royal baby tweet with chimpanzee picture

2 hours 5 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, May 09 2019 May 9, 2019 May 09, 2019 6:51 AM May 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - A BBC disc jockey has been fired after using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.

Danny Baker tweeted Thursday that he has been fired after posting an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: "Royal baby leaves hospital."

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie's heritage. His grandmother Doria Ragland is African American. Baker says the posting was an "enormous mistake." It has since been deleted.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said Baker "will no longer be presenting his weekly show for us." Wall says Baker "made a serious error of judgment on social media."

