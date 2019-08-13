BBB warns of scam targeting local consumers

Photo: BBB

BATON ROUGE - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana said local consumers are being targeted by a secret shopper scam.

The bureau said it has received calls stating victims received checks in amounts of $1,200 to $3,000 or more. Along with the checks, which were delivered by priority mail, there are instructions for the "Customer Service Evaluation Assignment."

BBB tips on how to avoid a scam like this:

Don’t Cash the Check. Look for discrepancies, such as misspelled words, different addresses, etc. If you receive a check and are asked to make purchases before the check clears, you will most likely have to refund the financial institution that deposited the check.

Be skeptical if you are recruited. Is secret shopping legit? There are companies that hire secret shoppers; however, they will never reach out to you and send a check. Scammers will often disguise themselves as recruiters or create fake profiles pretending to be someone you know.

Don't pay for a job. Legitimate companies don’t charge people to work for them - they pay people to work for them.

When in doubt, check it out! If you receive an unsolicited check or money order, contact your BBB to investigate before getting involved.