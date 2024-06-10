91°
Bayou Vista mobile home that caught on fire had no working smoke detectors, agency says

4 hours 13 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2024 Jun 10, 2024 June 10, 2024 12:07 PM June 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU VISTA - A mobile home caught fire Sunday night, and it was later found the home did not have working smoke detectors. 

The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department said engines were called to the scene on Bowen Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, and the home was heavily damaged. 

There were no reports of injuries from the homeowner or any of the firefighters. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

