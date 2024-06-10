91°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Vista mobile home that caught on fire had no working smoke detectors, agency says
BAYOU VISTA - A mobile home caught fire Sunday night, and it was later found the home did not have working smoke detectors.
The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department said engines were called to the scene on Bowen Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, and the home was heavily damaged.
There were no reports of injuries from the homeowner or any of the firefighters.
Trending News
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juvenile shot on Greenwell St
-
Sunday Journal: The Protest that Changed History
-
Mothers who have lost children to violence join together at community meeting...
-
U.S.S KIDD Veterans Museum opens D-Day exhibit for the month of June
-
Residents gather in Downtown Baton Rouge for Flag Week festivities